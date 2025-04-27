A response of bitterness and blame

FORTY-five years ago, due to power struggle in Afghanistan, Soviet intervention, and civil war, millions of Afghans turned to Pakistan.

The majority of them chose Pakistan as their refuge based on geographical proximity, cultural harmony, and historical ties.

Despite its limited resources, Pakistan opened its doors to these refugees.

Undoubtedly, state politics also played a role in providing asylum on such a large scale, but for the people of Pakistan, this was not merely a political decision, it was a practical demonstration of humanity, selflessness, and brotherhood rarely seen in the world.

This pattern continued over the years.

Sometimes in pursuit of American interests, sometimes in opposition to America, sometimes out of fear of the Taliban, and at times due to internal unrest, the Afghan people repeatedly sought refuge in Pakistan.

Providing shelter, food, education, healthcare, employment, and protection to millions was a burden that the Pakistani state and its people bore with patience and sacrifice.

Forty-five years of asylum, hospitality, millions of lives sheltered, billions of rupees in economic strain, and a generosity unmatched in history, yet today, many of those very Afghan refugees, who were granted protection, respect, and safety in Pakistan, are spewing venom against the same land and consider Pakistan their enemy.

They are spreading toxic narratives against the country.

This is no longer just a matter of feelings or sentiments, it has evolved into a coordinated and poisonous campaign, filled with vulgar language, false claims, incitement, and, most alarmingly, acts of terrorism from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

While there have certainly been flaws in state policies and strategies, it is the Pakistani public, who have stood by these refugees with open hearts, who are now falling victim to their terrorism and poisonous propaganda.

The Afghan refugees who arrived in Pakistan came from diverse backgrounds.

Following the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, many who initially crossed the border had ideological, militant, or political agendas.

Under the banner of “jihad,” they established networks, indoctrinated youth, and used Pakistani territory for foreign objectives.

They had the support of the United States, its allies, the then-military government of Pakistan, certain local religious political parties, and tribal leaders.

These were the same individuals whom the West labeled “Mujahideen,” and Ronald Reagan called the “heroes of the free world.

” Time has revealed that many among them were not driven by religious or national ideals, but by personal interests, hunger for power, and the pursuit of wealth.

Some Afghans came to Pakistan for political reasons.

These included former government officials, political activists, and intellectuals who, during their stay in Pakistan, established links with international institutions and eventually found routes to settle abroad.

A large number of Afghans came simply in search of employment, safety, and a better life.

They engaged in informal labor in cities and lived quietly.

The most vulnerable were those who migrated solely to save their lives, women, children, the elderly, and ordinary civilians, who had no connection with any political or extremist group.

Unfortunately, over time, some refugees became involved in serious crimes such as drug and arms smuggling, terrorism, and attacks on state institutions.

These are the same elements now actively promoting anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media, inciting Afghan audiences, and echoing the language of hostile forces.

Now, as Pakistan takes steps to safeguard its sovereignty and national security, these very elements have begun raising a ruckus in the international community, hurling baseless accusations and portraying themselves as victims.

Sadly, when the repatriation process for undocumented Afghan nationals began, many among them, instead of ex-pressing gratitude, resorted to slander against Pakistan.

What is truly concerning is that certain segments within Pakistan, knowingly or unknowingly, are contributing to the dissemination of this toxic narrative.

Such behavior is wholly against the national interest.

Freedom of expression is indeed a fundamental right, but it must not be allowed to be-come a vehicle for dishonoring state integrity and the sacrifices made.

The real question is not what Pakistan did in the past, but what must be done now.

The time has come to adopt a realistic, dignified, and national interest-driven policy.

Afghan nationals who possess illegal documents or are involved in anti-state activities must be dealt with through impartial legal action.

Any negligence or collusion within state institutions must also be subject to strict accountability.

Relations with the Afghan government should be based solely on mutual respect and equality, and any elements that pose a threat to Pakistan must be dealt with firmly.

However, those Afghan refugees who have kept away from extremism and crime, especially women, children, the elderly, and those who have been engaged in legitimate businesses or property for years, should be facilitated in returning through a phased, dignified process grounded in humanitarian principles.

They must be given the time and support to settle their affairs and return honorably.

But for individuals involved in anti-state activities, terrorism, or spreading hatred on social media, swift, effective, and lawful action is imperative.

Accountability should also extend to those Pakistanis who have adopted the enemy’s narrative over allegiance to their own homeland.

For more than four decades, Pakistan has shown a level of patience, grace, and generosity that stands unmatched in the world.

But now is the time to prioritize national dignity and security over past sacrifices.

The Afghan leadership, Afghan public, and their sympathizers hiding in Pakistan must reconsider their stance.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in Canada.