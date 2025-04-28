After Pahalgam: India must step back

Tariq Rahim

On April 22, 2025, tragedy struck the picturesque town of Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when gunmen killed 26 civilians and injured many others.

Almost immediately, India pointed fingers at Pakistan without credible investigation, blaming crossborder terrorism and launching a series of hasty and provocative measures—including closing the Wagah crossing, suspending the vital Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), and reducing diplomatic channels.

Pakistan, meanwhile, condemned the attack unequivocally and urged restraint.

This contrast—India’s reckless escalation versus Pakistan’s measured diplomacy—lays bare the current crisis.

The world must recognize that it is India’s combative nationalism, not Pakistan’s alleged involvement, that endangers peace across South Asia.

India’s reaction to the Pahalgam attack mirrors its dangerous historical pattern: politicizing tragedy, scapegoating Pakistan without evidence, and inflaming nationalist fervor through compliant media channels.

The accusations following Pahalgam echo earlier responses to the Uri (2016) and Pulwama (2019) attacks, where New Delhi launched retaliatory strikes before independent investigations could be conducted.

This knee-jerk blame game undermines credibility and sabotages opportunities for a responsible, regional approach to counterterrorism.

If India genuinely seeks justice, it must allow for independent inquiry rather than allowing political expediency to dictate its foreign policy.

Responsible states pursue the truth—they do not weaponize grief.

In contrast, Pakistan’s leadership has demonstrated caution and maturity.

The National Security Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of terrorism and rightfully warned India that tampering with the Indus Waters Treaty—a historic agreement that has withstood three wars—would constitute an “act of war.”

For Pakistan, an agrarian state and lower riparian, the Indus River system is not merely strategic—it is existential.

Using water as a tool of political coercion violates international law, humanitarian principles, and moral decency.

Pakistan’s stance is not belligerent; it is defensive, grounded in humanitarian necessity and regional stability.

Moreover, Pakistan’s calibrated countermeasures— reviewing bilateral accords, restricting Indian airspace, and adjusting diplomatic presence—are proportionate responses to India’s aggression, not provocations.

In this volatile environment, Islamabad’s adherence to diplomatic norms stands in stark contrast to New Delhi’s escalation.

The roots of today’s violence lie not across the border, but within India’s own illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Since India’s unilateral and illegal revocation of Article 370 in 2019, IIOJK has been subjected to political repression, communications blackouts, demographic engineering, and brutal security crackdowns.

Far from pacifying Kashmir, India’s heavy-handed policies have only alienated and radicalized the local population.

Groups like The Resistance Front (TRF) are not simply allegedly Pakistani proxies; they are the inevitable outcome of decades of suppression and injustice.

History teaches that when basic rights are denied and dissent is criminalized, resistance inevitably grows.

New Delhi’s coercive strategy has backfired, as even the Indian Supreme Court’s controversial endorsement of the Article 370 abrogation in 2023 failed to stabilize the region.

If India continues treating IIOJK as a conquered territory rather than recognizing the legitimate aspirations of its people, the cycle of violence will persist.

India’s threat to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty is both reckless and dangerous.

Established in 1960 and mediated by the World Bank, the IWT remains one of the few enduring symbols of Indo Pak cooperation.

Weaponizing water would constitute an act of collective punishment against Pakistan’s civilian population—a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

It would transform a political dispute into a humanitarian catastrophe and would undoubtedly invite global condemnation.

Moreover, tampering with the IWT would set a perilous precedent, undermining international norms governing transboundary resources and destabilizing regional peace.

India must understand that life-giving resources cannot be used as instruments of war.

The current escalation cannot be viewed in isolation.

China’s expanding footprint via the ChinaPakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ongoing territorial disputes with India in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh make South Asia a dangerously volatile region.

Meanwhile, the United States, having tilted toward India—especially after the Biden-Modi summit of 2023—risks losing its credibility as an honest broker.

Washington must recognize that unchecked Indian nationalism is a destabilizing force.

Strategic partnerships should promote regional stability, not encourage adventurism.

An uncontrolled escalation in Kashmir could quickly involve China and ignite a multi-front nuclear crisis—an outcome that no rational actor should invite.

The Pahalgam tragedy must not become another excuse for reckless escalation.

Pakistan has extended an opportunity for calm, offering condemnation of terrorism and a commitment to international law.

India must reciprocate with sobriety, not sabre-rattling.

The true path to lasting peace lies in dialogue, not demonization.

Both nations must realize that Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute; it is a human rights crisis at its core.

Addressing the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people is the only way to achieve sustainable peace.

In South Asia, where history’s scars run deep, statesmanship—not political theater—must prevail.

India today faces a choice: escalate toward catastrophe or negotiate toward justice and stability.

The world is watching.

The time for responsible leadership is now.

—The writer is a PhD scholar of International Relations and works in a public sector organization.