Karachi, Sindh weather; rains of varying intensities likely

KARACHI – Rains of varying intensities are likely in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Friday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave may affect upper parts of Pakistan tonight.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is likely in most districts of Sindh on Friday night and Saturday.

On Friday night, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar and surroundings. Drizzle may also occur in Umerkot, Tharparkar and Karachi.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will remain between 09-11°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will remain between 09-11°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. Fog persisted in upper districts.

Mithi remained the coldest place in Sindh where the temperature dropped to 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.