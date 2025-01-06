Maryam to jack up Honhar Scholarships to Rs 100b

Advises students to avoid negative influence; Announces scholarships, e-bikes, and loans for students

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday announced to increase the amount of Honhar Scholarship Program up to Rs 100 billion at the Honhar Scholarship ceremony held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

She also announced a package for students, including 50,000 scholarships, 100,000 free electric bikes, and interest-free loans, aiming to empower youth through education and technology.

Addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony at Bahauddin Zakaria University in Multan on Monday, the Chief Minister underscored the provincial government’s commitment to merit-based initiatives.

“All scholarships will be awarded purely on merit, without any political distinctions,” she said, emphasizing that education is the cornerstone of progress.

She congratulated the scholarship recipients, their parents, and teachers, acknowledging the struggles families endure to educate their children. “I am here not only as a Chief Minister but also as a mother to all of you,” Maryam Nawaz remarked.

Maryam also revealed that scholarships would be expanded next year to cover 50,000 students, with future plans to offer international scholarships. For those admitted to private or public institutions, she pledged to cover full tuition fees.

In addition, Maryam Nawaz announced an interest-free loan scheme, offering up to Rs 30 million to students for startups and businesses. “This initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship among the youth, enabling them to secure their futures,” she said.

Highlighting environmental concerns, the Chief Minister stated that 30,000 electric bikes had already been distributed, with plans to provide 100,000 free bikes next year. “This initiative not only benefits students but also aligns with efforts to reduce air pollution,” she added, revealing that discussions are underway with a Chinese company to establish an e-bike manufacturing unit in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz called for greater emphasis on education in artificial intelligence, robotics, and science and technology. “Our aim is to equip students with the tools needed for a secure future in a rapidly changing world,” she said.

She praised the Higher Education Commission and Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar for their support in advancing educational initiatives.

In a veiled criticism of PTI founder Imran Khan, the Chief Minister warned students against those advocating unrest. “Do not become anyone’s fuel or fall for calls to set the country on fire, close roads, or throw petrol bombs,” she said. She emphasized the importance of working for the country’s betterment within democratic and civil boundaries.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed disappointment over young people who had recently apologized after being misled. “Having differing views in a democracy is not wrong, but actions must remain civilized,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that deserving honhaar students will be provided interest-free loans so they can start a business. Over Rs100 million loan will be provided to students after completion of their studies to start a business. Punjab Chief Minister announced to provide scholarships to 30,000 students on the condition that they will not involve in any kind of anti-state activities.