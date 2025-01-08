Punjab schools winter holidays: Will schools reopen on Jan 13?

Punjab schools winter holidays: The provincial government has not taken any decision to extend winter vacations for schools in Lahore and other cities. However, extension in holidays may be considered based on weather conditions in the province.

All public and private schools are scheduled to reopen in Punjab on January 13 (Monday) as the authorities had announced winter break from December 23 to Jan 10. As there are weekly offs on Jan 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday), the educational institutions will reopen on Jan 13.

As per weekly forecast shared by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts and north Balochistan.

“Isolated rain is likely in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Dense fog is likely in Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” read the forecast.

The provincial authorities will review weather conditions and other aspects if there is any need to extend the winter holidays.

Schools to Reopen on Upcoming Monday

As per existing schedule, the public and private schools are scheduled to reopen on Jan 13 (Monday) across the province.

Schools Reopen in Sindh

Meanwhile, schools and colleges have resumed academic activities in Sindh from January 1, 2025 after the winter break.