UK launches ETA permit for visitors from 48 countries [Check Fee and Validity]

LONDON – The UK government has launched electronic travel authorisation (ETA) permit for millions of visitors who pass through the country’s border every year.
The visitors include 6 million from the USA, Canada, and Australia. All non-European are required to get ETA to travel to the UK from 8 January 2025.
The UK will open ETA to eligible Europeans, who will be able to apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 2 April 2025.
“From April 2025, all visitors to the UK who do not need a visa for short stays and who do not already have a UK immigration status will need an ETA,” read an official statement.
This expansion follows the successful rollout of ETAs to Gulf Cooperation Council nationals last year. In the first half of 2024, over 243,000 Gulf nationals were issued with ETAs and can now benefit from smoother, easier travel to the UK for short trips.
The government said ETAs will enhance security through new technology and make the UK border more efficient, preserving the UK’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse, and exciting destination to visit.
Where to Apply for UK ETA Permit
Eligible visitors should apply for their ETA through the UK ETA app. Visitors can also apply on GOV.UK if they do not have access to a smartphone.
ETA Permit Fee and Validity
An ETA costs £10, permits multiple journeys, and lasts for 2 years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.
Once granted, ETAs are digitally linked to a traveller’s passport and allow for stays of up to 6 months at a time – including both short trips and more extended stays. An ETA is not a visa, it is a digital permission to travel.
Who can apply for ETA Now
Nationalities from the following locations (including associated territories) can apply for an ETA now.
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Barbados
Belize
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei
Canada
Chile
Costa Rica
Grenada
Guatemala
Guyana
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (including British national overseas)
Israel
Japan
Kiribati
Kuwait
Macao Special Administrative Region
Malaysia
Maldives
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Mexico
Federated States of Micronesia
Nauru
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Oman
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Qatar
Samoa
Saudi Arabia
Seychelles
Singapore
Solomon Islands
South Korea
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Taiwan (if you have a passport issued by Taiwan that includes in it the number of the identification card issued by the competent authority in Taiwan)
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
United Arab Emirates
United States
Uruguay