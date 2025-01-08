UK launches ETA permit for visitors from 48 countries [Check Fee and Validity]

LONDON – The UK government has launched electronic travel authorisation (ETA) permit for millions of visitors who pass through the country’s border every year.

The visitors include 6 million from the USA, Canada, and Australia. All non-European are required to get ETA to travel to the UK from 8 January 2025.

The UK will open ETA to eligible Europeans, who will be able to apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 2 April 2025.

“From April 2025, all visitors to the UK who do not need a visa for short stays and who do not already have a UK immigration status will need an ETA,” read an official statement.

This expansion follows the successful rollout of ETAs to Gulf Cooperation Council nationals last year. In the first half of 2024, over 243,000 Gulf nationals were issued with ETAs and can now benefit from smoother, easier travel to the UK for short trips.

The government said ETAs will enhance security through new technology and make the UK border more efficient, preserving the UK’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse, and exciting destination to visit.

Where to Apply for UK ETA Permit

Eligible visitors should apply for their ETA through the UK ETA app. Visitors can also apply on GOV.UK if they do not have access to a smartphone.

ETA Permit Fee and Validity

An ETA costs £10, permits multiple journeys, and lasts for 2 years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

Once granted, ETAs are digitally linked to a traveller’s passport and allow for stays of up to 6 months at a time – including both short trips and more extended stays. An ETA is not a visa, it is a digital permission to travel.

Who can apply for ETA Now

Nationalities from the following locations (including associated territories) can apply for an ETA now.

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belize

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (including British national overseas)

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Kuwait

Macao Special Administrative Region

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Federated States of Micronesia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Oman

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan (if you have a passport issued by Taiwan that includes in it the number of the identification card issued by the competent authority in Taiwan)

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uruguay