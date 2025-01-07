Winter vacation extended for classes up to 8 [Check Reopening Date]

Winter vacation has been extended for classes up to 8 in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India, due to intensifying cold wave.

Reports said authorities have issued instructions to keep schools closed in Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and others.

In Agra and Mathura, authorities said all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 14.

In the state capital Lucknow, the officials have issued instruction that schools will remain closed till January 11.

Reports added that the orders are applicable to all Hindi medium and English medium schools recognized by CBSE, ICSE and other boards in the districts.

An official in Lucknow said winter holidays have not been extended for classes 9th to 12th.

The official said it is the responsibility of the school management to take all steps to save the students from cold.

Furthermore, District Magistrates have been asked to ensure that students sit inside the class rooms.

The cold wave has intensified in the region after due to winds coming from North India. The Indian meteorological department has predicted dense fog in several parts of the state during next three days.