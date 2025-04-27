Sadia recalls her father Shaheed Hakim Said’s passion to serve humanity

Hamdard University holds 18th Degree awarding ceremony

Zamurd urges graduating students to turn their education into practicing high morals

At the 18th degree awarding ceremony of the Hamdard University Islamabad Campus Chief Guest, the renowned social worker and former Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zamurd Khan urged the graduating students to turn their knowledge into a means of service rather than pride.

The convocation ceremony was held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre on Saturday.

Khan emphasized that this milestone marks not an end, but the beginning of a new journey.

He highlighted the importance of selflessness and courage that come from sheer belief in oneself and sincerity.

He called on the youth to answer the silent calls of the nation’s schools, hospitals, and orphanages with their talent and dedication.

Praising Hamdard University for producing graduates of both professional excellence and high moral values, he congratulated the administration, faculty, parents, and students on the momentous occasion and wished them success and greatness in their future endeavors.

Earlier, President of the Hamdard Foundation and Chancellor of Hamdard University, MrsSadia Rashid welcomed the distinguished guests, parents, faculty members, and students on the historic day.

She congratulated the passing out students and wished them fabulous careers in professional life.

Being the HU’s passing out graduates and post-graduates we expect from you the same passion for service that the Founder of Hamdard Foundation Shaheed Hakim Mohammed had all his life, she said and advised them to contribute to society in a productive way.

She emphasized that the day marked the beginning of their professional lives.

A degree is not just a paper certificate; it is a symbol of intellectual elevation, mental maturity, and self-reliance.

She urged the youth to become embodiments of knowledge and action, prioritize national and collective interests, and play a significant role in Pakistan’s development.

She remarked that the presidential award of Hilal-i-Imtiaz she received was the result of collective efforts, and she dedicated the honor to all her colleagues.

She credited the success to the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor and the insight of the faculty.

Concluding her address, she quoted the thoughts of AllamaIqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, stressing the importance of believing in oneself and in God, and becoming a person of action.

She prayed that Allah may keep the minds and hearts of these future leaders bright and enlightened.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr.

Syed ShabibulHasan, in his address stated that Hamdard University currently offers nearly 35 different academic programs, including BS, MS, and PhD, across its campuses in Karachi and Islamabad.

The Islamabad campus alone has about 3,000 students enrolled.

He emphasized that the university’s goal is not only to provide quality education but also to raise research standards globally, train skilled individuals, and foster responsible citizens.

He further noted that Hamdard University is a non-profit institution dedicated to serving Pakistan, with tuition fees being relatively lower compared to other private institutions.

Additionally, the university offers merit scholarships, relationship scholarships, and financial aid based on need.

Director-General Mr.

Imtiaz Haider The Director-General of Hamdard University Islamabad Campus, Mr.

ImtiazHaider, addressed the gathering, stating that today marks the culmination of the students’ relentless hard work, the blessings of their parents, and the sincere efforts of their teachers.

This day not only celebrates success but also reminds us of the teachings and vision of our founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said.