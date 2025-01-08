AGL38.2▲ 0.1 (0.00%)AIRLINK211.49▲ 1.94 (0.01%)BOP10.56▲ 0.1 (0.01%)CNERGY7.36▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.92▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML40.8▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC100.25▲ 0.48 (0.00%)FCCL34.4▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL18.18▲ 0.13 (0.01%)HUBC132.85▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL14.3▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL5.15▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.2▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF45.38▲ 0.18 (0.00%)NBP62.1▼ -0.07 (0.00%)OGDC220.5▲ 2.12 (0.01%)PAEL42.56▲ 0.86 (0.02%)PIBTL8.6▲ 0.05 (0.01%)PPL190.2▲ 1.17 (0.01%)PRL42.48▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC25.49▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL104.1▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TELE9.3▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL35.8▲ 0.41 (0.01%)TPLP13.2▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET24.32▲ 0.65 (0.03%)TRG68.26▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)UNITY34.65▼ -0.17 (0.00%)WTL1.72▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi to inaugurate FBR’s Faceless Customs Assessment System

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a daylong visit to Karachi today, Wednesday, to inaugurate the Federal Board of Revenue’s Faceless Customs Assessment System installed at the Karachi Port Trust.

The facility aims to improve transparency in customs clearance and reduce clearance time, according to a PM Office press release.

The prime minister, who will also visit the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at the Port, had instructed the installation of this automation system during his last visit to Karachi.

He will also visit the Pakistan Stock Exchange and attend the ceremony to award it the title of the second-best-performing stock exchange in the world in 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also attend as a special guest the launching ceremony of the Agha Khan University’s Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Mohammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ministers of State Ali Pervez Malik and Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath will accompany the prime minister.

Our Correspondent

