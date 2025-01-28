AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

PTCL introduces Industry-First WhatsApp-based bill payment solution in Pakistan

5
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest ICT services provider, has partnered with PayFast, a State Bank of Pakistan-licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP), to launch for the first time an innovative bill payment solution via WhatsApp.

This cutting-edge service enables PTCL customers to view and pay their bills directly through WhatsApp, representing a major step forward in digital customer service for Pakistan’s telecom industry.
The official signing ceremony for the launch was held at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad, with senior leaders from PTCL, Ocean, and PayFast in attendance.

This collaboration allows customers to choose from a variety of payment methods, including major banks and popular mobile wallets. The seamless integration of this service is powered by eOcean, a leading cloud communication service provider.

To complete a payment, customers have to enter their CNIC and account number, verify the transaction via OTP on their registered mobile numbers, and receive an instant receipt within the chat.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to forge stronger economic ties: trade house, Joint Chamber, B2B forums on horizon

  • Business

Guiding principles for PSDP 2025-26 approved

  • Business

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

  • Business

CM lauds China’s BGI group initiative to invest in Punjab

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer