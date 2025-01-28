PTCL introduces Industry-First WhatsApp-based bill payment solution in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest ICT services provider, has partnered with PayFast, a State Bank of Pakistan-licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP), to launch for the first time an innovative bill payment solution via WhatsApp.

This cutting-edge service enables PTCL customers to view and pay their bills directly through WhatsApp, representing a major step forward in digital customer service for Pakistan’s telecom industry.

The official signing ceremony for the launch was held at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad, with senior leaders from PTCL, Ocean, and PayFast in attendance.

This collaboration allows customers to choose from a variety of payment methods, including major banks and popular mobile wallets. The seamless integration of this service is powered by eOcean, a leading cloud communication service provider.

To complete a payment, customers have to enter their CNIC and account number, verify the transaction via OTP on their registered mobile numbers, and receive an instant receipt within the chat.