PTI won’t attend dialogue with Govt: Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on Monday said that the party will not attend today’a meeting for dialogue. Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it has still not announced the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.

Replying a question, he said Ali Amin Gandapur has been and will remain chief minister of KP. He said the KP’s chief minister had summoned an all-parties conference over terrorism and Kurram strife.

“In the pretext of fake news curbs are being imposed on freedom of expression,” he further said. “None of our member has voted for the controversial legislation,” he added. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided against attending the fourth round of talks with the government, summoned by NA speaker on January 28.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub stated that the party would not participate in the upcoming round of talks, scheduled for January 28.