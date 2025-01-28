AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Govt’s response to PTI demands ready: Irfan

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

 

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the government’s response to the PTI’s demands was ready and the party’s committee would be intimated about it at the meeting scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. today.

Talking to a private television channel, the senator said that the PTI leaders kept changing their statements. He said the government was not waiting for the party to resume talks. However, Siddiqui said that the government still believed in negotiations to find a solution to the problems confronting the country.

He assured that journalists were not the target of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. “The purpose of the Act is to rein in those who attack the national security, and not those journalists who adhere to journalistic norms and are doing good work.” he elaborated.

It was time, he went on to say, that the culture of character assassination and mudslinging on social media was put to an end.

The spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee Irfan Siddiqui alleged that opposition has been violating the agreed terms of negotiations.

Siddique explained that the opposition was given a seven-day written deadline and discussions had taken place, but now with the deadline nearly up, it was unclear what their issues were.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

PM reaffirms commitment to foster economic stability

  • Top News

Maryam meets World Bank VP Martin Raiser

  • Top News

Senate body approves PECA amendment bill

  • Top News

Pak-US ties to become more stronger: Naqvi

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer