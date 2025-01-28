Govt’s response to PTI demands ready: Irfan

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the government’s response to the PTI’s demands was ready and the party’s committee would be intimated about it at the meeting scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. today.

Talking to a private television channel, the senator said that the PTI leaders kept changing their statements. He said the government was not waiting for the party to resume talks. However, Siddiqui said that the government still believed in negotiations to find a solution to the problems confronting the country.

He assured that journalists were not the target of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. “The purpose of the Act is to rein in those who attack the national security, and not those journalists who adhere to journalistic norms and are doing good work.” he elaborated.

It was time, he went on to say, that the culture of character assassination and mudslinging on social media was put to an end.

The spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee Irfan Siddiqui alleged that opposition has been violating the agreed terms of negotiations.

Siddique explained that the opposition was given a seven-day written deadline and discussions had taken place, but now with the deadline nearly up, it was unclear what their issues were.