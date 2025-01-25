PTA registration 2025: FBR tax in rupees on mobile phones worth $500

ISLAMABAD – It is mandatory for overseas Pakistanis or foreign nationals to register their mobile phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority after the payment of applicable taxes and duties imposed and collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Authorities have launched Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) to complete the registration process.

DIRBS is a system designed to identify non-compliant devices operating on local mobile networks. It automatically registers compliant devices operating on the mobile networks and eventually blocks non-compliant devices.

Through this service, PTA makes sure that only type approved and legal devices are operational over mobile networks in the country.

For registration, FBR collects fixed rate tax on mobile phones. There are different rates for registration of phones with passport within 60 days of arrival in Pakistan and when applied with CNIC.

FBR Taxes on Mobile Phones with Passport for PTA Registration

Here we have gathered details of duty/taxes imposed by FBR on mobiles phones worth above $350 and up to $500.

The tax authority collects Rs17,800 fixed tax in addition to 17 percent Sales Tax Ad Valorem on mobiles phones valued up to $500. This is the tax rate for mobile phones when registration is applied with passport within 60 days of arrival in Pakistan.

FBR Tax With CNIC

For PTA registration, FBR collects Rs23,420 plus 17 percent Sales Tax Ad Valorem in wake of taxes on mobile phones when you apply with CNIC, shows official data.