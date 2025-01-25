NICOP latest fee for Pakistanis for Canada –January 2025

LAHORE – Pakistani citizens travelling to Canada for employment or study can obtain their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) from National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for the document for the desired country and can travel to Pakistan without obtaining a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory to apply for the smart NICOP.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistanis

The NICOP provides following benefits to its holder:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

NADRA has divided the world countries in two categories – Zone A and Zone B. There is also different fee structure for both zones. Various countries including Canada fall in Zone A.

NICOP Fee in Rupees, Dollars for Canada

As of January 2025, there is no change in online fee structure for NICOP for Canada. The online normal fee for new Smart NICOP stands at $39 while urgent fee $57 and executive fee $75.

The normal fee for new NICOP for Canada in Pakistani rupees stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820.