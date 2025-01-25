Uhs Second College Wise Selection List For Mbbs Admissions 2024 25

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued the second college-wise selection list for admission against open merit seats in public sector medical colleges of Punjab.

The list has been prepared based on the seats vacated by candidates who failed to join their respective colleges within the prescribed timeframe after the display of the first selection list on January 21, 2025.

“This process has been carried out in accordance with the Procedure and Conditions of Admission specified in the Prospectus 2024-2025,” UHS said in an official statement.

“Candidates who have successfully joined their allocated colleges as per the first selection list (displayed on January 21, 2025) and who have not been upgraded to a higher preference will remain in their previously allocated colleges. Such candidates are not required to report again either to their respective colleges or the UHS admission portal.”

Fee Payment to Confirm Admission

Candidates selected in the second list must generate their fee challan through their existing accounts on the Admission Application Portal at http://public-mbbs.uhs.edu.pk/.

UHS said the prescribed fee must be deposited within three (3) working days, i.e., by January 27, 2025, in the Bank of Punjab (BOP) through the 1BiII/1Link system using the invoice number on the challan form available on the portal.

It added that candidates must pay the prescribed college fee and other dues by the specified deadline to confirm the admission.

They will also require to submit a written Joining Report, along with original documents as required by UHS, to their respective colleges within the due date.

Only candidates who complete these steps will be deemed as admitted to the program.

Check Second College-Wise Selection List Online

Students can check the second college-wise selection list for medical admissions 2024-25 by visiting the official website of UHS.