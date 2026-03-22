PSL matches to go ahead without spectators at two venues: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches without spectators as part of the government’s austerity measures amid the Middle East crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he said the entire PSL 2026 matches will be played at two venues, Karachi and Lahore, to minimise team travel.

Naqvi stated that the decision was aimed at reducing public movement. He said that the opening ceremony has also been cancelled, in a further move to streamline operations. He said that the matches will be played behind closed doors until the regional tension persists.

The 11th edition of the tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to face Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium.

“We don’t know how long the current situation will persist”, he said, adding that hosting the PSL was essential as it was an international brand also involving foreign players. He said that everyone was eager for the PSL to go ahead.

The PCB chairman said that fans who have purchased tickets will be eligible for refunds, while offering an apology for the inconvenience.

Naqvi made it clear that there was no security issue and that all relevant institutions were on high alert. He praised intelligence agencies, stating that potential threats were neutralised in advance.