PCB aims to make NCA hub of sports medicine: Javed Mughal

The recently appointed Director of Sports and Exercise Medicine, Javed Mughal, has outlined an ambitious vision to transform the Pakistan Cricket Board’s sports science and medical framework into a globally recognised, data-driven system aimed at enhancing player performance and endurance.

Javed Mughal reveals his and his team’s vision at the PCB with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) taking a central role.

“We want the NCA to be an elite centre where players feel privileged to come. Alongside this, we are establishing an education and research hub to study injury trends in Pakistani cricket and develop evidence-based solutions.

“Our vision is to build a system that is aligned with the best practices in the world. We want everything to be data-driven, from player assessment to rehabilitation and performance monitoring,” he stated.

The UK-based consultant physiotherapist, who has over four decades of experience, highlighted his long-standing association with Pakistan cricket, which began in 2016 when he worked with Mohammad Hafeez during his rehabilitation. Since then, Javed has assisted several Pakistan cricketers, strengthening his connection with the setup.

When asked how players will be assessed and monitored going forward, he said, “We will assess and evaluate players consistently. It is not just about treating an injury and sending a player back. We will monitor them every few months to identify deficiencies and work on them to prevent future injuries.”

Talking about upskilling staff through global collaboration, he revealed, “We have talented and hardworking staff, but they need exposure to the latest knowledge. We are collaborating with experts from top-level professional sport to train our personnel, creating a pyramid structure where knowledge is passed down across all levels.”

When asked how he and his team will work with age-group players and whether any plans have been formulated, Javed said, “We are developing modules on injury prevention, exercise, mental health, nutrition and stress management. These will be introduced progressively at U15, U17 and U19 levels so players develop a complete understanding of their bodies and training requirements.”

When asked about steps being taken for testing and injury prevention, Javed Mughal responded, “We are creating a standardised system where every player undergoes the same tests. This will allow us to identify deficiencies and work on them systematically before clearing players for progression.”

Acknowledging the high injury rates among fast bowlers, he mentioned, “Targeted plans are being implemented to improve their physical capacity and resilience through specialised testing and training.”

On women’s cricket, he added, “Similar frameworks are being extended to women’s cricket, with collaboration already underway with the women’s team’s support staff.”