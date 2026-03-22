Govt preparing relief package for vulnerable segments: FM

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that the government was preparing a targeted relief package for vulnerable segments of society.

Talking to the media on Sunday, he stated that measures were being taken to minimise the impact of rising fuel costs on the public.

The minister said that the government was reviewing potential impacts on trade and investment, adding that steps were being taken to improve the economic situation in the country. He warned that the ongoing Middle East conflict could affect Pakistan’s energy infrastructure.

He expressed hope that the energy supply situation would remain stable until next month. He stated that the government had absorbed a burden of Rs69 billion on petroleum products to shield consumers from inflation.

He said that the government was considering demand management and energy conservation measures to address ongoing challenges. However, he warned that resources were not unlimited and must be utilised carefully.

The government, on March 6, had raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre each as surging global oil prices, fuelled by the US-Israel war with Iran, put pressure on domestic energy costs.

At the time, the petroleum minister said that the government would reduce prices promptly once the situation improved.