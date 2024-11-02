Proposed three-installment plan for Government Hajj scheme 2025

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has started preparations for Hajj 2025, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city for Muslims.

The government has rolled out a strict policy for people planning to go on Hajj 2025, restricting travel for those suffering from serious medical conditions.

The changes were made as performing the annual pilgrimage in extreme weather conditions could cause issues, especially those with existing medical conditions.

Amid all this, the government is also planning to provide an easy payment process to intending pilgrims for upcoming Hajj.

Expected Cost of Hajj 2025 under Government Scheme

The cost of Hajj 2025 is likely to be Rs1.1 million or 11 lac rupees in Pakistan. However, there could be difference at the time when it will be finalised by the authorities.

Hajj 2025 Installment Plan by Pakistan Government

The government is considering a proposal to offer three-installment plan for Hajj pilgrims so they can easily pay the amount.

As per the proposed plan, the applicant will deposit Rs200,000 at the time of submitting application while the second installment of Rs400,000 will be paid after the applicant is selected in the draw.

However, the remaining amount of Rs500,000 will be paid by the applicants before leaving for Saudi Arabia.