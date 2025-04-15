Holiday announced on April 17; here’s why

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a holiday in a constituency of Umerkot district of Sindh province on April 17.

A notification for the holiday has been issued due to the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-213.

The NA-213 seat fell vacant after Nawab Yousuf Talpur passed away in February this year.

Earlier, Sindh government announced a public holiday on April 4 to commemorate the death anniversary of the late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The holiday had been declared to pay tribute to the enduring legacy and contributions of the Pakistan Peoples Party leader.

All government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the provincial jurisdiction, with the exception of those engaged in essential services, had observed the holiday on April 4.

Last month President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan to the late former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto posthumously. His daughter, Sanam Bhutto, received the award on his behalf, marking a significant moment in history of the country.