Heatwaves to persist in Pakistan’s southern parts, rains likely in upper parts

ISLAMABAD – Heatwave conditions will likely persist in southern parts of Pakistan with increasing intensity till April 18.

However, intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in upper parts of the country during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heatwave conditions will likely continue in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan till 18th April.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly system will likely enter upper parts on Wednesday evening and will persist till April 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan, Dra Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from April 16 evening/night to April 20 with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the forecast period.

Rains and gusty winds are also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh on Wednesday and from April 18 evening/night to April 20 morning. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the forecast period.

Gusty winds are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan Sharif, Vehari and Okara on April 18 and April 19.

Possible Impacts and advice: Wind-dust storms/hailstorms and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions.

Landslides are likely in vulnerable locations of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.