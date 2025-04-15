Punjab Board 12th Class Intermediate Part 2 Date sheet 2025

LAHORE – Annual exams of Intermediate part 2 are set to start later this month, with Part 2 exams starting from April 29, 2025.
Six subjects, including Psychology and Military Science will be conducted on the first day. Students will also appear for Outline of Home Economics and Food and Nutrition papers on the same day.
Part 2 examination session will continue until May 19, concluding with the Urdu (Compulsory) paper.
INTER EXAMINATION SCHEDULE (PART-II) 2025
|Date
|Day
|Morning Session (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
|Evening Session (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
|29 April
|Tuesday
|Psychology
Food and Nutrition
|Outlines of Home Economics
Haematology and Blood Banking
Applied Sciences
|30 April
|Wednesday
|English (Compulsory) – First Group
|English (Compulsory) – Second Group
|2 May
|Friday
|Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) – First Group
|Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) – Second Group
|5 May
|Monday
|1. Physics – First Group
2. Education – First Group
3. Commercial Geography (Commerce Group)
4 nursing
|1. Physics – Second Group2. Education
|6 May
|Tuesday
|1. Punjabi – . Arabic3. Pashto. French
|1. Punjabi – Second Group2. Persian3. Urdu (Advanced)4. English (Elective)5. Statistics (Commerce Group)6. German
|7 May
|Wednesday
|1. Islamic Studies (Elective) – First Group2. Principles of Accounting (Commerce Group)
|1. Islamic Studies (Elective) – Second Group2. Islamic Studies (Islamic Studies Group)
|8 May
|Thursday
|1. Chemistry – First Group2. Geology3. Health and Physical Education
|1. Chemistry – Second Group2. Statistics3. Library Science
|9 May
|Friday
|Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory) – First Group
|Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory) – Second Group2. Ethics3. Civics
|12 May
|Monday
|1. Mathematics – First Group2. Biology – First Group3. Fine Arts
|1. Mathematics – Second Group2. Biology – Second Group
|13 May
|Tuesday
|1. Islamic History (Option I – Baghdad & Abbasid)2. Islamic History (Option II – Muslims in Spain)3. History of Muslim India (1526–1857)4. History of Pakistan (1947–1971)5. History of Modern World6. Islamic History & Culture (Option I & II)7. Music
|1. Geography2. Clinical Pathology & Serology3. Basic Medical Sciences
|14 May
|Wednesday
|1. Computer Science – First Group2. Applied Art (Home Economics Group)
|1. Computer Science – Second Group2. Microbiology3. Dental Hygiene4. Physiotherapy5. Graphic Designing
|Date
|Day
|Morning Session (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
|Evening Session (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
|20th May
|Tuesday
|1. Civics2. Business Mathematics (Comm. Group, 9:00–11:00 AM)
|1. Philosophy2. Geology
|21st May
|Wednesday
|1. Physics (1st Group)2. Education (1st Group)3. Principles of Economics (Comm. Group, 9:00–11:30 AM)
|1. Physics (2nd Group)2. Education (2nd Group)
|22nd May
|Thursday
|1. Economics2. Agriculture
|1. Sociology
|23rd May
|Friday
|Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (1st Group, 9:00–11:00 AM)
|Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (2nd Group, 1:30–3:30 PM)Ethics (2:30–4:30 PM)Civics (Compulsory) (4:00–5:30 PM)
|26th May
|Monday
|English (Compulsory) – 1st Group
|English (Compulsory) – 2nd Group
|27th May
|Tuesday
|1. Punjabi (1st Group)2. Arabic3. Pashto4. French5. Principles of Commerce (Comm. Group, 9:00–11:30 AM)6. German
|1. Punjabi (2nd Group)2. Persian3. Urdu (Adv.)4. English (Elective) German
|29th May
|Thursday
|1. Mathematics (1st Group)2. Biology (1st Group)3. Biology (Home Economics Group, 9:00–10:15 AM)4. Fine Arts (9:00–10:30 AM)
|1. Mathematics (2nd Group)2. Biology (2nd Group)3. Library Science4. Commercial Practice (Accountancy)5. Commercial Practice (Business Correspondence)
|30th May
|Friday
|1. Psychology
|1. Outline of Home Economics (2:30–5:30 PM)2. Elementary Chemistry & Chemical Pathology (2:30–4:30 PM)3. Clothing & Textiles (Home Eco.)4. Applied Sciences (2:30–4:30 PM)5. Music (2:30–5:00 PM)
|2nd June
|Monday
|1. Chemistry (1st Group)2. Chemistry (Home Eco., 9:00–10:30 AM)3. Statistics4. Military Science5. Health & Physical Education6. Adeeb (Urdu/Arabic/Persian/Punjabi/Pashto – 1st Paper)
|–
|3rd June
|Tuesday
|1. Islamic Education (Compulsory – 1st Group, 9:00–11:00 AM)2. Computer Science (1st Group, 9:00–11:30 AM)
|1. Islamic Education (Compulsory – 2nd Group, 2:00–4:00 PM)2. Adeeb (Urdu/Arabic/Persian/Punjabi/Pashto – 2nd Paper)3. Computer Science (2nd Group, 2:00–4:30 PM)4. Microbiology (2:00–4:00 PM)
After end of Part 2, Intermediate Part 1 exams will start from May 20, with the first day featuring papers in Civics and Psychology. The final exam for Part 1 will be held on June 13, with students appearing in Geography.
Meanwhile, the practical examinations for both Part 1 and Part 2 will be conducted from June 18 to July 25. Educational institutions and students have been advised to prepare accordingly and follow the issued timetable closely.
