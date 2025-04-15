Punjab Board 12th Class Intermediate Part 2 Date sheet 2025

LAHORE – Annual exams of Intermediate part 2 are set to start later this month, with Part 2 exams starting from April 29, 2025.

Six subjects, including Psychology and Military Science will be conducted on the first day. Students will also appear for Outline of Home Economics and Food and Nutrition papers on the same day.

Part 2 examination session will continue until May 19, concluding with the Urdu (Compulsory) paper.

INTER EXAMINATION SCHEDULE (PART-II) 2025

Date Day Morning Session (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Evening Session (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM) 29 April Tuesday Psychology Food and Nutrition Outlines of Home Economics Haematology and Blood Banking Applied Sciences 30 April Wednesday English (Compulsory) – First Group English (Compulsory) – Second Group 2 May Friday Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) – First Group Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) – Second Group 5 May Monday 1. Physics – First Group 2. Education – First Group 3. Commercial Geography (Commerce Group) 4 nursing 1. Physics – Second Group2. Education 6 May Tuesday 1. Punjabi – . Arabic3. Pashto. French 1. Punjabi – Second Group2. Persian3. Urdu (Advanced)4. English (Elective)5. Statistics (Commerce Group)6. German 7 May Wednesday 1. Islamic Studies (Elective) – First Group2. Principles of Accounting (Commerce Group) 1. Islamic Studies (Elective) – Second Group2. Islamic Studies (Islamic Studies Group) 8 May Thursday 1. Chemistry – First Group2. Geology3. Health and Physical Education 1. Chemistry – Second Group2. Statistics3. Library Science 9 May Friday Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory) – First Group Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory) – Second Group2. Ethics3. Civics 12 May Monday 1. Mathematics – First Group2. Biology – First Group3. Fine Arts 1. Mathematics – Second Group2. Biology – Second Group 13 May Tuesday 1. Islamic History (Option I – Baghdad & Abbasid)2. Islamic History (Option II – Muslims in Spain)3. History of Muslim India (1526–1857)4. History of Pakistan (1947–1971)5. History of Modern World6. Islamic History & Culture (Option I & II)7. Music 1. Geography2. Clinical Pathology & Serology3. Basic Medical Sciences 14 May Wednesday 1. Computer Science – First Group2. Applied Art (Home Economics Group) 1. Computer Science – Second Group2. Microbiology3. Dental Hygiene4. Physiotherapy5. Graphic Designing

Date Day Morning Session (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Evening Session (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM) 20th May Tuesday 1. Civics2. Business Mathematics (Comm. Group, 9:00–11:00 AM) 1. Philosophy2. Geology 21st May Wednesday 1. Physics (1st Group)2. Education (1st Group)3. Principles of Economics (Comm. Group, 9:00–11:30 AM) 1. Physics (2nd Group)2. Education (2nd Group) 22nd May Thursday 1. Economics2. Agriculture 1. Sociology 23rd May Friday Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (1st Group, 9:00–11:00 AM) Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (2nd Group, 1:30–3:30 PM)Ethics (2:30–4:30 PM)Civics (Compulsory) (4:00–5:30 PM) 26th May Monday English (Compulsory) – 1st Group English (Compulsory) – 2nd Group 27th May Tuesday 1. Punjabi (1st Group)2. Arabic3. Pashto4. French5. Principles of Commerce (Comm. Group, 9:00–11:30 AM)6. German 1. Punjabi (2nd Group)2. Persian3. Urdu (Adv.)4. English (Elective) German 29th May Thursday 1. Mathematics (1st Group)2. Biology (1st Group)3. Biology (Home Economics Group, 9:00–10:15 AM)4. Fine Arts (9:00–10:30 AM) 1. Mathematics (2nd Group)2. Biology (2nd Group)3. Library Science4. Commercial Practice (Accountancy)5. Commercial Practice (Business Correspondence) 30th May Friday 1. Psychology 1. Outline of Home Economics (2:30–5:30 PM)2. Elementary Chemistry & Chemical Pathology (2:30–4:30 PM)3. Clothing & Textiles (Home Eco.)4. Applied Sciences (2:30–4:30 PM)5. Music (2:30–5:00 PM) 2nd June Monday 1. Chemistry (1st Group)2. Chemistry (Home Eco., 9:00–10:30 AM)3. Statistics4. Military Science5. Health & Physical Education6. Adeeb (Urdu/Arabic/Persian/Punjabi/Pashto – 1st Paper) – 3rd June Tuesday 1. Islamic Education (Compulsory – 1st Group, 9:00–11:00 AM)2. Computer Science (1st Group, 9:00–11:30 AM) 1. Islamic Education (Compulsory – 2nd Group, 2:00–4:00 PM)2. Adeeb (Urdu/Arabic/Persian/Punjabi/Pashto – 2nd Paper)3. Computer Science (2nd Group, 2:00–4:30 PM)4. Microbiology (2:00–4:00 PM)

After end of Part 2, Intermediate Part 1 exams will start from May 20, with the first day featuring papers in Civics and Psychology. The final exam for Part 1 will be held on June 13, with students appearing in Geography.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations for both Part 1 and Part 2 will be conducted from June 18 to July 25. Educational institutions and students have been advised to prepare accordingly and follow the issued timetable closely.