Honda City 1.2 variants latest five years installment plan in Pakistan [November 2024]

KARACHI – The all-new Honda City 1.2 leads the sales chart of the Japanese auto manufacturer in Pakistan owing to its features such as sleek design and impressive performance coupled with fuel efficiency.

The popular sedan’s exterior carries sharp body lines, and it is equipped with push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

It is equipped with automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

Boasting Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHCi-VTEC engine, it delivers a potent combination of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for urban commutes and long drives alike.

Safety is prioritized with features such as airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), providing safe drive on the road.

Honda City 1.2 Variants

The hatchback is available in manual and auto transmissions in Pakistan.

Honda City 1.2 Colours

The company offers Honda City 1.2 in various colours such as Pearl Black, Carnelian Red, Urban Titanium, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Morning Mist Blue.

Honda City 1.2 Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory prices of Honda City 1.2LS MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while Honda City 1.2LS CVT is available at Rs4,689,000.

Five Years Installment Plan by Meezan Bank

The bank offers easy five years installment plan for both variants of Honda City 1.2. The calculations have been made with 30% security deposit and 5% residual value.

Under the five-year plan for Honda City 1.2 CVT, the buyer will deposit Rs1,409,800 in wake of upfront amount while the monthly installment will be Rs96,013 for sixty months.

Similarly, the upfront amount for Honda City 1.2 MT will be Rs1,397,800 while the monthly installment will be Rs95,243.