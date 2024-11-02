AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Senior bureaucrat set to be appointed as new COO of PCB

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to welcome a senior bureaucrat as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), as tenure of current COO Salman Naseer would end soon.

The sources within the PCB confirmed that an official announcement regarding the appointment is expected shortly.

The decision, made by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, comes as the senior bureaucrat has reportedly been involved in PCB meetings over the past few weeks and is slated to assume his new duties next week.

The next COO is currently part of the Prime Minister’s administrative team and formerly served as a staff officer during Mohsin Naqvi’s previous tenure as chief minister.

Besides it, the sources reveal that Salman Naseer would be reassigned to a newly created position within the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In another significant move, Usman Wahla is set to be replaced by Nadeem Khan as the new Director of International Affairs.

Web Desk Staff

