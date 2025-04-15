AGL66.62▼ -1.63 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.36▲ 6.57 (0.04%)BOP11.17▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.53▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL9.92▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML44.23▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC125.72▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL45.96▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.81▲ 0.42 (0.03%)HUBC142.47▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.52▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF61.9▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)NBP81.7▲ 1.82 (0.02%)OGDC214.32▲ 2.3 (0.01%)PAEL46.83▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.62▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)PPL172.71▲ 1.43 (0.01%)PRL36.02▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PTC23.26▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL96.06▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)TELE7.38▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL34.07▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP10.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET21.58▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG67.9▲ 4.01 (0.06%)UNITY27.95▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.34▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rates see increase in Pakistan; Check new prices for April 15

Gold Rates See Minor Increase In Pakistan Check New Prices
ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a slight increase in Pakistan, with per tola rates moving up by Rs600 per tola on April 15, Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 24K gold per tola soared by Rs600, reaching new high of Rs339,400, while cost of 24K gold per 10 grams increased by Rs 514, bringing it to Rs 290,980.

Today Gold Prices

Unit Increase New Price 
Per Tola 600 339,400
Per 10 Grams  514 290,980

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
12-April Rs340,600
11-April Rs338,800
10-April Rs328,800
9-April Rs321,000
8-April Rs318,000
5-April Rs320,000
3-April Rs325,500

The price of 22K gold per 10 grams also saw a significant rise, now trading at Rs 266,741.

The upward movement in local gold prices follows a similar trend in the global market, where the price of gold per ounce rose by $6, now standing at $3,224. This global increase has impacted domestic markets, contributing to higher local prices.

Gold Prices Move Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

In addition, the price of 24K silver per tola has climbed to Rs 3,397, following the trend seen in precious metals worldwide.

The volatility in gold prices continues to keep investors and buyers on alert, with many monitoring the situation closely for any further changes. Local experts anticipate that the fluctuations in the gold market are likely to persist as both global and domestic factors influence the prices.

Web Desk (Lahore)

