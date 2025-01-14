PPP supports talks with the opposition: Sharjeel

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has outlined the Sindh government’s ambitious plans for 2025, marking a year of progress with several significant development projects underway in Karachi and across the province. Speaking at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, Memon highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, public transport, and water resources, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving public services.

One of the major milestones recently achieved was the opening of the first phase of Shahrah Bhutto, inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In addition, work on the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is proceeding ahead of schedule, with the minister expressing optimism that various sections will be completed earlier than expected. Memon also revealed that the Sindh government is developing bus depots and introducing double-decker buses in Karachi to ease public transportation challenges. The government is also set to launch an Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service, specifically aimed at young people, with affordable installment plans for the public.

Memon underscored the government’s large-scale road development initiatives across Sindh, alongside rapid progress in the health sector. He also noted that efforts to address Karachi’s water crisis are in full swing, particularly with the ongoing work on the Hub Canal project. Furthermore, the Sindh government is exploring a desalination project to convert seawater into potable water.

The senior minister also mentioned that journalists from across Pakistan have visited Sindh to see firsthand the government’s development projects, with plans for a similar tour for local journalists.

He praised Syed Nasir Hussain Shah’s achievements in the energy sector and reiterated the PPP’s commitment to ensuring the public’s access to promised facilities, as outlined during the elections. In response to a question regarding the business environment, Memon explained that the Sindh government is in talks with multiple companies to encourage investment in the province, although establishing new industrial zones remains difficult due to IMF conditions.

He pointed out the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as a promising investment opportunity, especially for foreign and domestic investors, with Chinese investors already expressing interest. On the subject of government communication, Memon stated that having multiple spokespersons for different departments is beneficial and aligns with standard practice. Regarding political matters, Memon reiterated the PPP’s firm stance on the Indus River canals issue, emphasizing that the party will not accept the construction of any canals on the river. He also addressed concerns regarding the cases against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that not all accusations are unfounded, particularly highlighting the case involving a watch sale. He clarified that the government has not pursued prosecution in clear and straightforward cases. Memon further stated that while the PPP supports talks with the opposition, the discussions should focus on addressing serious crimes, such as those linked to the events of May 9, rather than avoiding accountability.