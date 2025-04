PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Azab, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt) Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (capt), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza