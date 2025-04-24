Fact Check: Indian couple in viral Kashmir dance video misidentified as Pahalgam Attack Victims

NEW DELHI – Indian media and digital publications continue to push fake narratives, and now a couple went viral for the wrong reason, prompting the duo to come forward.

It all started with couple dancing together in the picturesque valley of Pahalgram, but the footage went viral with widespread misinformation, wrongly identifying the featured couple as Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife, Himanshi.

The false claims were exposed as the couple in the video took to social media to clear air on the matter. The reel shows a young couple swaying to the famous Pakistani song against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir. It started doing rounds after the April 22 attack that claimed life of Lt. Narwal, with captions falsely suggesting it was the officer’s final video with his wife.

Amid the plethora of false information, Ashish and Yashika – the two originally featured in the clip – came forward to clarify that they are the people in the video. Sehrawat, who works with the Indian Railways, said the video was filmed on April 14 during their holiday in Kashmir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Sehrawat (@yashikashishsehrawat)

It was posted online on April 22—coincidentally the same day as the attack—but was quickly taken down after a wave of criticism and confusion. The duo lamented the situation as deeply upsetting and frightening.”

Ashish and Yashika also shared that their friends and family were left panicked after seeing the video online, fearing the worst. “It was terrifying for us, but even more painful for the officer’s grieving family.

Authorities and social media users have since urged the public to verify information before sharing and to respect the privacy of those affected by the tragedy.