Indian Navy signals aggression with Missile Strike amid tensions with Pakistan

NEW DELHI – India showcased naval aggression with fresh missile test amid ongoing hostilities with nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, successfully test-fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile. As per available information, the missile range was around 70 kilometers, and in a precision engagement against a sea-skimming target.

The test timing raised eyebrows as it comes amid a recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, escalating tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

In a statement, Indian Navy said successful test demonstrates its growing expertise in indigenous naval systems and reinforces its focus on bolstering maritime defense. It also praised Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests and supports the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The fourth ship of the stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy is among top warships developed under India’s indigenous shipbuilding initiative, which played key role in cooperative engagement during missile test, further cementing its strategic value in India’s naval arsenal.