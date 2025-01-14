Bilawal to pay week-long visit to Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to visit Lahore next week for a week-long stay to address critical political and organisational issues in Punjab.

During his visit, Bilawal will meet with the PPP leadership to discuss the power-sharing dynamic with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N in Punjab and the province’s evolving political situation.

According to sources, the chairman will also hold meetings with party representatives from across Punjab and is expected to visit the homes of dedicated PPP workers in Lahore. Sources further revealed that Bilawal plans to make key decisions regarding the restructuring of PPP’s Lahore chapter during his stay.