Gillani issues production order for Ejaz

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday issued a production order for PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who has been incarcerated for 18 months, so that he can attend the Senate session on Tuesday. According to the production order, the request to produce Ch was made by Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz.

“The Chairman Senate considers necessary the presence of Senator Ejaz Ahmad Ch during the sittings of the 345th session of the Senate of Pakistan,” the order read. The order, addressed to the secretary of the interior minister among others, directed them to “produce Senator Ejaz Ahmad Ch at the commencement of each sitting of the said session”, stating that Ch would be returned to their custody upon the conclusion of the sitting.