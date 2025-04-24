ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Rangers have arrested Indian Border Security Force (BSF) constable after he was found inside Pakistani territory with weapons.

Constable P.K. Singh was reportedly carrying a G2 rifle, three magazines with 60 rounds of ammunition, a walkie-talkie, a torch, a water bottle, a lighter, and bag, he was currently in Pakistani military custody.

Two sides also held a Flag meeting as tensions continued unabated between two nuclear-armed nations after latest false flag operation by Modi-led government. 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese tourist were killed in Kashmir attack and attack was falsely attributed to the militant group.

Soon after attack, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and took several diplomatic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft. Pakistan condemned these actions, warning that interference with the treaty would be considered an act of war The Guardian.

The arrest of Constable Singh further strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. While India has not officially commented on the incident, the timing of the arrest amid heightened tensions has raised concerns about potential military escalation.

Analysts warn that without de-escalatory measures, the situation could spiral into a broader conflict. Both nations have called for international mediation to prevent further deterioration of relations.

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, urging both India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences and avoid further violence.