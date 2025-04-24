AGL57.75▼ -3.94 (-0.06%)AIRLINK168.51▼ -9.65 (-0.05%)BOP9.79▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.99▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.89▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)DFML40.16▼ -2.72 (-0.06%)DGKC122.62▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)FCCL43.93▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)FFL15.52▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC137.97▼ -4.14 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.37▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)KEL4.24▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.56▼ -0.36 (-0.06%)MLCF64.79▼ -1.5 (-0.02%)NBP83.3▼ -2.56 (-0.03%)OGDC211.69▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL45.02▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.23▼ -0.54 (-0.06%)PPL166.4▼ -3.42 (-0.02%)PRL30.65▼ -2.53 (-0.08%)PTC21.2▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)SEARL90.47▼ -2.93 (-0.03%)TELE7.39▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL34.73▼ -1.68 (-0.05%)TPLP9.37▼ -0.48 (-0.05%)TREET19.87▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG65▼ -1.98 (-0.03%)UNITY26.5▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Full List of Pakistani Universities in Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025

Full List Of Pakistani Universities In Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – At least forty-seven Pakistani universities showcased strength in research and teaching in latest ranking of  Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025.

Pakistan achieved major milestone in academic world, with a record 47 universities earning spots in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025. This marks the highest-ever representation for the country and underscores the rapid development of its higher education sector.

THE rankings 2025, which assess over 850 varieties across three dozen Asian countries, are based on 18 performance indicators, including teaching quality, research strength, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. Islamabad-based Quaid-i-Azam University emerged as top-ranked institution from Pakistan, reflecting its strong academic reputation and research contributions.

NUST comes second, COMSATS sits at third, GCU Faisalabad and Sukkur IBA remain at fourth and fifth spot.  UAE Taxilla, Air Univseristy, CUST, LUMS, took the other spots.

THE Rankings 2025

Rank University Name
137 Quaid-i-Azam University
145 National University of Sciences and Technology
187 COMSATS University Islamabad
201–250 Government College University Faisalabad
201–250 Sukkur IBA University
201–250 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
251–300 Air University
251–300 Capital University of Science and Technology
251–300 Lahore University of Management Sciences
251–300 University of Malakand
251–300 University of the Punjab
301–350 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
301–350 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
301–350 International Islamic University, Islamabad
301–350 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
301–350 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
301–350 University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar
301–350 University of Lahore
301–350 University of Management and Technology
301–350 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
351–400 Bahauddin Zakariya University
351–400 Government College University Lahore
351–400 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
351–400 University of Gujrat
351–400 University of Peshawar
401–500 Bahria University
401–500 Hazara University Mansehra
401–500 Institute of Space Technology
401–500 Islamia College Peshawar
401–500 National Textile University
401–500 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
401–500 Riphah International University
401–500 University of Central Punjab
401–500 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
401–500 University of Sargodha
501–600 Kohat University of Science and Technology
501–600 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro
501–600 The University of Agriculture, Peshawar
501–600 University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir
501–600 University of Education, Lahore
601+ Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)
601+ Dow University of Health Sciences
601+ Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)
601+ Mirpur University of Science and Technology
601+ National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)
601+ NED University of Engineering and Technology
601+ University of Karachi

This year’s performance places Pakistan as the sixth most-represented country in Asia and ties it with Taiwan for 14th position globally. The growth is remarkable—up 17.5% from last year’s 40 ranked universities, and continuing a consistent upward trajectory from 29 in 2023, 21 in 2022, and just 16 in 2021.

Full List Of Pakistani Universities In Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025

Education experts have hailed the rankings as a testament to the country’s investment in research and quality education.

The increased presence of Pakistani institutions in the rankings is seen as a positive sign for students, researchers, and the future of the country’s knowledge economy.

QS World University Rankings 2025: Full List of Top Pakistani Universities featured in Asia

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan warns Shimla Accord could be scrapped over India’s IWT unilateral move

  • Business, Featured

Local coal’s share increases in Pakistan’s power generation

  • Pakistan, Top News

‘Border closed, Diplomats out, Airspace sealed’: Pakistan reacts strongly to Modi govt’s provocation

  • Pakistan

Punjab decides to place tracking devices on habitual offenders

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer