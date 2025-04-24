Full List of Pakistani Universities in Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD – At least forty-seven Pakistani universities showcased strength in research and teaching in latest ranking of Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025.

Pakistan achieved major milestone in academic world, with a record 47 universities earning spots in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025. This marks the highest-ever representation for the country and underscores the rapid development of its higher education sector.

THE rankings 2025, which assess over 850 varieties across three dozen Asian countries, are based on 18 performance indicators, including teaching quality, research strength, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. Islamabad-based Quaid-i-Azam University emerged as top-ranked institution from Pakistan, reflecting its strong academic reputation and research contributions.

NUST comes second, COMSATS sits at third, GCU Faisalabad and Sukkur IBA remain at fourth and fifth spot. UAE Taxilla, Air Univseristy, CUST, LUMS, took the other spots.

THE Rankings 2025

Rank University Name 137 Quaid-i-Azam University 145 National University of Sciences and Technology 187 COMSATS University Islamabad 201–250 Government College University Faisalabad 201–250 Sukkur IBA University 201–250 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 251–300 Air University 251–300 Capital University of Science and Technology 251–300 Lahore University of Management Sciences 251–300 University of Malakand 251–300 University of the Punjab 301–350 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 301–350 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 301–350 International Islamic University, Islamabad 301–350 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 301–350 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 301–350 University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar 301–350 University of Lahore 301–350 University of Management and Technology 301–350 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 351–400 Bahauddin Zakariya University 351–400 Government College University Lahore 351–400 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 351–400 University of Gujrat 351–400 University of Peshawar 401–500 Bahria University 401–500 Hazara University Mansehra 401–500 Institute of Space Technology 401–500 Islamia College Peshawar 401–500 National Textile University 401–500 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences 401–500 Riphah International University 401–500 University of Central Punjab 401–500 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 401–500 University of Sargodha 501–600 Kohat University of Science and Technology 501–600 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro 501–600 The University of Agriculture, Peshawar 501–600 University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 501–600 University of Education, Lahore 601+ Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) 601+ Dow University of Health Sciences 601+ Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) 601+ Mirpur University of Science and Technology 601+ National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) 601+ NED University of Engineering and Technology 601+ University of Karachi

This year’s performance places Pakistan as the sixth most-represented country in Asia and ties it with Taiwan for 14th position globally. The growth is remarkable—up 17.5% from last year’s 40 ranked universities, and continuing a consistent upward trajectory from 29 in 2023, 21 in 2022, and just 16 in 2021.

Education experts have hailed the rankings as a testament to the country’s investment in research and quality education.

The increased presence of Pakistani institutions in the rankings is seen as a positive sign for students, researchers, and the future of the country’s knowledge economy.