Full List of Pakistani Universities in Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD – At least forty-seven Pakistani universities showcased strength in research and teaching in latest ranking of Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2025.
Pakistan achieved major milestone in academic world, with a record 47 universities earning spots in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025. This marks the highest-ever representation for the country and underscores the rapid development of its higher education sector.
THE rankings 2025, which assess over 850 varieties across three dozen Asian countries, are based on 18 performance indicators, including teaching quality, research strength, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. Islamabad-based Quaid-i-Azam University emerged as top-ranked institution from Pakistan, reflecting its strong academic reputation and research contributions.
NUST comes second, COMSATS sits at third, GCU Faisalabad and Sukkur IBA remain at fourth and fifth spot. UAE Taxilla, Air Univseristy, CUST, LUMS, took the other spots.
THE Rankings 2025
|Rank
|University Name
|137
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|145
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|187
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|201–250
|Government College University Faisalabad
|201–250
|Sukkur IBA University
|201–250
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|251–300
|Air University
|251–300
|Capital University of Science and Technology
|251–300
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|251–300
|University of Malakand
|251–300
|University of the Punjab
|301–350
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|301–350
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|301–350
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|301–350
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|301–350
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|301–350
|University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar
|301–350
|University of Lahore
|301–350
|University of Management and Technology
|301–350
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|351–400
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|351–400
|Government College University Lahore
|351–400
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|351–400
|University of Gujrat
|351–400
|University of Peshawar
|401–500
|Bahria University
|401–500
|Hazara University Mansehra
|401–500
|Institute of Space Technology
|401–500
|Islamia College Peshawar
|401–500
|National Textile University
|401–500
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|401–500
|Riphah International University
|401–500
|University of Central Punjab
|401–500
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|401–500
|University of Sargodha
|501–600
|Kohat University of Science and Technology
|501–600
|Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro
|501–600
|The University of Agriculture, Peshawar
|501–600
|University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir
|501–600
|University of Education, Lahore
|601+
|Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)
|601+
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|601+
|Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)
|601+
|Mirpur University of Science and Technology
|601+
|National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)
|601+
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|601+
|University of Karachi
This year’s performance places Pakistan as the sixth most-represented country in Asia and ties it with Taiwan for 14th position globally. The growth is remarkable—up 17.5% from last year’s 40 ranked universities, and continuing a consistent upward trajectory from 29 in 2023, 21 in 2022, and just 16 in 2021.
Education experts have hailed the rankings as a testament to the country’s investment in research and quality education.
The increased presence of Pakistani institutions in the rankings is seen as a positive sign for students, researchers, and the future of the country’s knowledge economy.
QS World University Rankings 2025: Full List of Top Pakistani Universities featured in Asia