AGL38.56▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)AIRLINK207.77▲ 17.83 (0.09%)BOP10.06▲ 0.55 (0.06%)CNERGY7.08▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.99▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)DFML41.14▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)DGKC103.46▼ -6.36 (-0.06%)FCCL36.35▼ -1.81 (-0.05%)FFBL91.59▼ -4.67 (-0.05%)FFL14.6▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC139.43▲ 10.6 (0.08%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)KEL5.97▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.86▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF47.28▼ -2.7 (-0.05%)NBP73.76▲ 1.33 (0.02%)OGDC222.66▼ -10.63 (-0.05%)PAEL38.11▲ 2.99 (0.09%)PIBTL9.27▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL205.85▼ -5.55 (-0.03%)PRL39.85▲ 3.33 (0.09%)PTC26.62▲ 0.58 (0.02%)SEARL110.24▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)TELE9.23▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)TOMCL38.21▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)TPLP13.77▲ 0.98 (0.08%)TREET26.45▲ 0.47 (0.02%)TRG60.54▼ -1.46 (-0.02%)UNITY34.14▼ -1.43 (-0.04%)WTL1.88▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Police officer to face probe amid suspension

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

The Superintendent of Customs and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were found guilty of facilitating the individual who was caught smuggling iPhones worth Rs 130 million at Karachi Airport.

According to the details, the prime facilitator ASI and the shift in charge of customs were suspended from their positions and a departmental inquiry was initiated after the ASI and Superintendent of Customs were found guilty of facilitating a smuggler.

The ASI, named Abid Nawaz, was appointed to protocol duties and was seen going out with the arrested accused through the green channel, while the Customs Superintendent Masood Malik cleared the individual without checking.

In another incident, Pakistan customs arrested a man who was poised handicapped for smuggling iPhones at Karachi airport.

As per the details, the man who was identified as Faisal arrived at Karachi Airport via an international airline from Dubai.

Upon checking in, the man who was poised as the handicapped person tried to flee out of the airport in a wheelchair but the customs officials arrested him and recovered 39 iPhones worth Rs 37 million.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Sindh schools, colleges to get 11-day winter vacation

  • Karachi

Rapid repair of 84 inch water main underway

  • Karachi

Karachi’s crises deepen amid leaders jostle for power: Monem

  • Karachi

Malir Expressway will ease Karachi’s traffic woes: Sharjeel

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer