Karachi receives first winter rain

Winter chill has engulfed metropolis and its surrounding leading to a drop in Celsius after the rainfall continued for the late hours on Saturday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with thunderstorms in Karachi and other areas of Sindh on early Saturday. As per the forecast, the weather will remain cloudy in the metropolitan city while the rain will drop the temperature. Met Office said that the minimum temperature of Karachi is likely to remain at 17 degrees Celsius while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and east. It was also predicted that the weather is likely to remain dry and cold at night in other parts of Sindh, while light fog is also anticipated in Sindh in the morning. The chill in the air has also compelled residents of the economic hub to prepare for winter to keep their homes warm and cozy.

News desk

Recomended

