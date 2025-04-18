Russia set to ink visa-free agreement with THIS Muslim country

TEHRAN – Russia and Iran are set to ink an agreement paving way for citizens from both the countries to travel without the need for a visa.

In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Friday that both the countries are actively working toward abolishing visa requirements between the two countries.

The visa-free agreement would mark a significant step in cementing bilateral ties and enhancing tourism between the two countries – both considered rival of the United States.

At a joint press conference in Moscow alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted that the relationship between Tehran and Moscow has attained a level commensurate with their strategic partnership.

“Despite challenging regional conditions, cooperation between our two nations remains strong and continues to progress,” Lavrov said.

This is not the first time that efforts have been made to ease travel restrictions between the two countries. Back in September 2023, the two nations inked an agreement that allowed visa-free group travel for Iranian and Russian tourists.

The agreement allowed groups of five to fifty travelers from either country to visit for up to 15 days without the need for a visa.

The fresh agreement under discussion would allow any citizen from both the countries to travel to the other country without the need for a visa.