Murtaza rules out rumours of differences between Zardari, Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Mayor Karachi MurtazaWahabhas ruled out the rumours of differences of Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari.

In a clarification statement on Saturday, he said that PPP was united, is united and will remain united and no one should have any doubt it this fact.

Murtaza Wahab said that Bilawal Bhutto was desirous of level playing field and transparent elections in the country.

He said that fire at Rashid Minhas road shopping mall claimed 11 lives besides leaving a dozen others injured who were being provided treatment.

The Mayor Karachi assured of conducting investigations into the incident.

News desk

