Italian Cg Calls On Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Italian Consul General Fabrizio Bielli at Governor House Karachi to discuss matters of mutual interest, trade cooperation, and exchange of delegations.

The governor expressed a desire to enhance economic and trade relations with Italy, stating that Sindh offers attractive investment opportunities that Italian investors can benefit from. Consul General Bielli reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan.

During his visit, he participated in a tree plantation drive, attended a flag-hoisting ceremony, and penned his remarks in the guest book.

He also rang the “Bell of Hope,” expressing delight and appreciation for the governor’s welfare initiatives.