Latest Property Rates in Lahore in 2024; See area wise prices

Latest Property Rates In Lahore In 2024 See Area Wise Prices
Lahore, a city with population of over Rs15 million, saw growth in real estate market, marked by the development of new housing societies and fluctuating property prices.

The housing crisis in lahore further restricted housing supply, and property prices are high. Despite these challenges, demand for property remains strong due to its investment potential and ongoing urban growth.

As of 2024, the average cost per square foot in upscale areas like DHA, and Model town stands around Rs20000-21,000. while less sought-after neighborhoods see prices around Rs. 10,000 per square foot.

Pakistan Observer brings you Lahore’s evolving property landscape, and here are latest prices in the metropolis. Price are classified in famous area, and units for better understanding.

Lahore Property Rates 2024

Areas Price/Sq.ft. 5 Marla 10 Marla 1 Kanal
Al Rehman Garden 15 Thousand Rs. 1,125,000 Rs. 2,250,000 Rs. 8,100,000
Askari 21 Thousand Rs. 1,575,000 Rs. 3,150,000 Rs. 11,340,000
Bahria Orchard 15 Thousand Rs. 1,125,000 Rs. 2,250,000 Rs. 8,100,000
Bahria Town 18 Thousand Rs. 1,350,000 Rs. 2,700,000 Rs. 9,720,000
Beacon House Society 14 Thousand Rs. 1,050,000 Rs. 2,100,000 Rs. 7,560,000
Central Park Housing Scheme 15 Thousand Rs. 1,125,000 Rs. 2,250,000 Rs. 8,100,000
DHA Defence 21 Thousand Rs. 1,575,000 Rs. 3,150,000 Rs. 11,340,000
Johar Town 21 Thousand Rs. 1,575,000 Rs. 3,150,000 Rs. 11,340,000
LDA Avenue 14 Thousand Rs. 1,050,000 Rs. 2,100,000 Rs. 7,560,000
Model Town 21 Thousand Rs. 1,575,000 Rs. 3,150,000 Rs. 11,340,000
Park View City 17 Thousand Rs. 1,275,000 Rs. 2,550,000 Rs. 9,270,000
Paragon City 20 Thousand Rs. 1,500,000 Rs. 3,000,000 Rs. 10,800,000
Sabzazar Scheme 19 Thousand Rs. 1,425,000 Rs. 2,850,000 Rs. 10,530,000
Wapda Town 17 Thousand Rs. 1,275,000 Rs. 2,550,000 Rs. 9,270,000
Allama Iqbal Town 20 Thousand Rs. 1,500,000 Rs. 3,000,000 Rs. 10,800,000

NOTE: Property rates mentioned are subject to change and may vary based on market condition. It is best to check fresh prices and availability with local real estate agents or property developers.

FBR increases property valuation rates in 56 cities [Download PDF]

Web Desk (Lahore)

