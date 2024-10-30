Latest Property Rates in Lahore in 2024; See area wise prices

Lahore, a city with population of over Rs15 million, saw growth in real estate market, marked by the development of new housing societies and fluctuating property prices.
The housing crisis in lahore further restricted housing supply, and property prices are high. Despite these challenges, demand for property remains strong due to its investment potential and ongoing urban growth.
As of 2024, the average cost per square foot in upscale areas like DHA, and Model town stands around Rs20000-21,000. while less sought-after neighborhoods see prices around Rs. 10,000 per square foot.
Pakistan Observer brings you Lahore’s evolving property landscape, and here are latest prices in the metropolis. Price are classified in famous area, and units for better understanding.
Lahore Property Rates 2024
|Areas
|Price/Sq.ft.
|5 Marla
|10 Marla
|1 Kanal
|Al Rehman Garden
|15 Thousand
|Rs. 1,125,000
|Rs. 2,250,000
|Rs. 8,100,000
|Askari
|21 Thousand
|Rs. 1,575,000
|Rs. 3,150,000
|Rs. 11,340,000
|Bahria Orchard
|15 Thousand
|Rs. 1,125,000
|Rs. 2,250,000
|Rs. 8,100,000
|Bahria Town
|18 Thousand
|Rs. 1,350,000
|Rs. 2,700,000
|Rs. 9,720,000
|Beacon House Society
|14 Thousand
|Rs. 1,050,000
|Rs. 2,100,000
|Rs. 7,560,000
|Central Park Housing Scheme
|15 Thousand
|Rs. 1,125,000
|Rs. 2,250,000
|Rs. 8,100,000
|DHA Defence
|21 Thousand
|Rs. 1,575,000
|Rs. 3,150,000
|Rs. 11,340,000
|Johar Town
|21 Thousand
|Rs. 1,575,000
|Rs. 3,150,000
|Rs. 11,340,000
|LDA Avenue
|14 Thousand
|Rs. 1,050,000
|Rs. 2,100,000
|Rs. 7,560,000
|Model Town
|21 Thousand
|Rs. 1,575,000
|Rs. 3,150,000
|Rs. 11,340,000
|Park View City
|17 Thousand
|Rs. 1,275,000
|Rs. 2,550,000
|Rs. 9,270,000
|Paragon City
|20 Thousand
|Rs. 1,500,000
|Rs. 3,000,000
|Rs. 10,800,000
|Sabzazar Scheme
|19 Thousand
|Rs. 1,425,000
|Rs. 2,850,000
|Rs. 10,530,000
|Wapda Town
|17 Thousand
|Rs. 1,275,000
|Rs. 2,550,000
|Rs. 9,270,000
|Allama Iqbal Town
|20 Thousand
|Rs. 1,500,000
|Rs. 3,000,000
|Rs. 10,800,000
NOTE: Property rates mentioned are subject to change and may vary based on market condition. It is best to check fresh prices and availability with local real estate agents or property developers.
