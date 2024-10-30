Lahore, Punjab weather update; smog continues to prevail

LAHORE – As no significant rain-giving system is approaching the country, smog/fog will continue to prevail in Lahore and the plains of Punjab on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday. Smog/fog will likely prevail which will considerably reduce visibility during the morning and at night.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32-34°C on Thursday and 33-35°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (A/P 09, Bokra 02, City 01), Murree 07, Attock 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Kacheri) 01

Smog/mist occurred in Lahore and plains of Punjab which disturbed normal routine life by reducing visibility early morning and late at night. Smog/fog increased flu, eyesore, skin allergy and other weather related diseases. Health professionals have advised taking necessary precautions like avoiding unnecessarily going outdoors, wearing masks and glasses to avoid weather related diseases. They suggested taking extra care of children and elderly people.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.