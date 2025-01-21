Per month profit on Rs100,000 investment in Behbood Certificates?

ISLAMABAD – The National Savings or Qaumai Bachat offers reasonable monthly profit on Behbood Savings Certificates, an investment scheme for vulnerable section of society.

People, who are interested, can buy the Behbood Savings Certificates from any nearby branch of the Qaumi Bachat Bank across Pakistan

The Behbood Certificates were launched in 2003 keeping in view the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly as it offers monthly profit at reasonable rate.

In 2004, the scheme was extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability through their guardians.

The Behbood Savings Certificates are available in the denominations of Rs5, 000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs 100,000, Rs500,000 and Rs1,000,000.

Profit is paid on monthly basis started from the date of purchase of the certificates.

Behbood Certificates Investment Limit

A single person can make a maximum investment of Rs7.5 million while the limit is Rs15 million for joint investors.

Behbood Savings Certificates Per Month Profit in Jan 2025

The government has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 13.92 percent or Rs1,160 on each investment of Rs100,000 or 1 lakh rupees.

It means a person can earn a profit of Rs1,160 per month if he/she invests Rs100,000 in it.