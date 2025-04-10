Education House, Reward School among 192 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 192 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 50 buildings on Raiwind Road, 55 in Shadman, New Muslim Town and Gujjarpura, 35 in Johar Town, 30 in Gulberg and New Garden Town, and 22 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Reward School, Zikriya School System, Education House, Safa Model School, The Candour School, private hospital, workshops, grocery stores, food points, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.