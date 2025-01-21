Benches’power case: SC three judges write letter to CJP, head of constitutional bench

ISLAMABAD – Three Supreme Court judges have written a letter to the Chief Justice and the head of the constitutional bench regarding the non-scheduling of the case on benches’ powers.

Senior judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi have addressed the letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and the head of the constitutional bench Justice Aminuddin Khan, concerning the non-listing of the bench powers case.

According to sources, the letter references the bench powers case, stating that Justice Aqeel Abbasi was included in the bench on January 16 and that he had already heard the case in the Sindh High Court.

Sources further revealed that the letter also expresses concerns over the case not being scheduled for hearing on January 20 and mentions the Practice and Procedure Committee’s meeting on January 17.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah reportedly informed the committee that his stance is already on record, refused to attend the committee meeting, and stated that he does not need to appear before the committee; rather, his order should be implemented.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in the letter, mentioned that the committee could have reconstituted the previous bench and scheduled the hearing for January 20. He further said hat not scheduling the case is equivalent to disregarding a judicial order.

The sources said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah deemed this issue as contempt of court in his letter.