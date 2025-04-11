Envisioning a political approach for stabilisation of Balochistan

THE long-drawn socio-political unrest in the province of Balochistan calls for an immediate restoration of law and order and stability in the province at political and social level.

Socio-political unrest in the province has caused massive damage to national unity, harmony and national integration of Pakistan.

Besides, the persistent unrest in the province provides an opportunity to terrorist organizations to further their evil agenda against the state and its institutions.

In the absence of any determined and tangible efforts for addressing the socio-economic concerns of the masses, the terrorist organizations exploit the situation in their favour through new narratives of deprivation and alienation.

The Dharna (sit-in) of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has also attracted attention of local as well as international audience, portraying a negative picture of Pakistan.

The political parties and political leadership of the country has been found wanting to resolve the worsening situation in the province.

In the absence of any breakthrough, it is likely that the situation in the province gets further deteriorated in the coming days.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Ex Chief Minister of Balochistan and the head of Balochistan National Party had a meeting with Akhtar Mengal and later met with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

He requested Mian Nawaz Sharif to play a role towards resolution of the crisis situation in Balochistan.

He requested Nawaz Sharif to ‘travel to Balochistan and spend a few days there’ to meet the people and local leadership of the province so that, “we can resolve this issue amicably as we did in 2013.

” Mian Nawaz Sharif accepted the offer and is likely to visit the province.

This is an encouraging and constructive effort by Dr Malik Baloch and Mian Nawaz Sharif has the political weightage to play a significant role for the solution of the unrest in Balochistan.

The prudence warrants that, all other political parties should join hands with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Chief Minister Abdul Malik Baloch for an amicable solution of the provincial issues.

This is a golden opportunity for the political solution of all issues of the Province through a political approach.

Indeed, all issues of the Province are social and political in nature, therefore, their resolutions warrant a political and social approach.

Besides, youth of the Province is being misled by terrorist organizations through new misleading narratives therefore; a special attention is needed to address their concerns.

The youth of the province has to be incorporated in all negotiations and discussions to resolve their concerns.

This approach will create optimism among the youth of the province and distance them from the terrorist organizations.

In the last few months, it has been noticed that terrorist organizations are attracting the attention of local youth under the narrative of sub-nationalism and offering them financial support.

The existing chaos in the province, suits the terrorist organizations to lure-in and incorporate the youth in their organizational set-up.

The political solution must focus on this significant aspect with special care.

While negotiating with local masses and leadership, it must be remembered that Balochistan comprises over 43% of Pakistan’s landmass.

Despite being sparsely populated, its people are deeply possessive and sensitive about the province’s ownership.

The Baloch have a proud history and rich cultural traditions that must be respected.

They never compromise on dignity, making respect a key element in any engagement.

After addressing the concerns of local leadership, there must be immediate engagement with the youth and broader population at social, political, and economic levels.

Among these, social engagement is the most essential, as youth and communities need urgent attention to resist influences that go against national interests.

Providing clarity and motivation can guide those still undecided.

This engagement must be genuine and rooted in cultural, traditional, and religious understanding.

Real social inclusion will build trust and distance the youth from extremist narratives.

Once this foundation is laid, economic and political engagement can follow, serving as catalysts for empowerment and long-term peace in the province.

After social engagement, the economic and political engagements will act as catalyst and as the booster.

This would include creating stakes of the masses in the major decision making process of the province while engaging the local notables and literate youth at gross-root level.

Indeed, political engagement is all about empowering the masses and local notables through ownership.

The social engagement must include a rigorous campaign of identifying the socio-economic vulnerabilities of the masses and youth in the first instance.

After a clear identification of these vulnerabilities, the government must address the issues not as an economic assistance but as the basic right of the people.

This would include the twin-process of economic well-being and social engagement.

Empowering the locals; the deprived class through a gradual strategy on social issues through a collective resolve will greatly reduce the socio-economic problems of the masses.

In this regard, the educational institutions need special attention.

At this critical time; lecturing and giving directives to the people of the Balochistan Province may not work well; rather enhancing the stakes of the local leadership while simultaneously giving ownership to the youth of Province will resolve the issues.

Making them as the stakeholders of their Province in the first phase will pave the way for further negotiations on wider issues of the Province and their resolutions.

In all eventualities, time is the essence and political leadership of Pakistan must play a decisive role towards wider peace and stability in the Province.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad. ([email protected])