Ambassador Bokhari calls for further enhancing trade, cultural partnership between Pakistan and Oman

Pakistan’s soft image can be promoted by showcasing the rich cultural heritage and academic achievements of the accomplished Pakistanis in Oman.

Besides, there lies a tremendous potential for cooperation in multiple sectors including trade and investment, energy, tourism, maritime cooperation, education and food export as both the countries share many things in common with regard to religious, historical and traditional values and culture.

These views were expressed by Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari during an exclusive interview with Pakistan Observer.

He was of the view that cultural exchange programmes and academic collaborations could build a bridge between the two nations in addition to enhancing Pakistan’s positive image to the international community.

Mr Bokhari’s recipe for fostering bilateral relations is simple but effective: Strengthening cultural bond, enhancing bilateral trade and building mutual trust.

Pakistan, he said highly valued its ties with Oman and both—the government and the people of Pakistan and Oman are linked in a strong bond of historical brotherhood spanning over decades.

Giving an overview of the economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman Mr Bokhari emphasized the immense potential for expanding trade ties and creating opportunities for both Pakistani and Omani nationals. He shared his commitment to developing stronger economic cooperation that would benefit both countries.

Bokhari gave a clear and methodical approach to achieving multiple objectives simultaneously. He explained how various initiatives would run parallel ensuring comprehensive progress across all sectors. This strategic planning demonstrates his expertise in diplomatic affairs and community development.

Addressing local community concerns Mr Bokhari showed genuine interest in resolving issues faced by the Pakistanis in Oman. He expressed particular satisfaction with the current performance of the Pakistan School Board in Muscat, noting its effective operations and positive impact on the community’s educational needs.

On the administrative front, he emphasized the importance of compliance with local laws and regulations. He shared encouraging news about the upcoming improvements in visa-related processes, indicating that several issues would be resolved in the near future.

The embassy’s accessibility was a key point of discussion and has implemented an open-door policy through regular ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ sessions, making himself and the embassy services more accessible to the community. The embassy will maintain constant availability through What’sApp and impressively, will remain open on Fridays as well.

To further enhance community engagement, Mr Bokhari announced that ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ “ sessions would be conducted twice regularly. Additionally, every Thursday from 10 AM to 12 PM, his office doors will remain open for community members to discuss and address their concerns. Beyond these formal hours, he emphasized his 24/7 commitment to addressing urgent community matters.

This comprehensive approach to community service and bilateral relations reflects Pakistan mission’s dedication and Ambassador Bokhari’s understanding of the community’s needs. His vision combines diplomatic finesse with practical solutions, promising a bright future for Pakistan-Oman relations and the Pakistani community in Oman.

The meeting concluded with Mr Bokhari reiterating his commitment to serving the community and strengthening the bonds between Pakistan and Oman.

His approach demonstrates a perfect balance of diplomatic expertise and genuine concern for community welfare, setting a new standard for diplomatic leadership in the region.

During the interview with Pakistan Observer, Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari expressed profound admiration for Pakistan Observer and its role in promoting Pakistan-Oman bond of friendship. Pakistan Observer is carrying forward the rich legacy of its founder late Mr Zahid Malik who was considered a friend of Oman by highlighting the strong bond and advocating multifarious cooperation in diverse sectors between Pakistan and Oman.

Bokhari commended the media outlet’s dedicated services in the realm of print media and its significant contributions to enhancing the image of Pakistan. He also highlighted the publication’s role in disseminating accurate information and fostering a positive perception of the nation both domestically and internationally. He emphasized the vital importance of responsible journalism in promoting national interests and applauded Pakistan Observer for its steadfast commitment to these ideals.