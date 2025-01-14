PARC chairman is inspiration for young agricultural scientists, researchers: Kundi

A formal ceremony recognizing the distinguished contributions of Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), was held at the Governor House Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, extended his congratulations to Dr. Ali for his recent accolades, which include the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz and the Korean Presidential Award. Governor emphasized that Dr. Ali serves as a source of inspiration for emerging agricultural scientists and researchers.

Highlighting the critical importance of agriculture as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, the Governor presented the recognition certificate to Dr. Ali and commended his significant contributions to advancing this vital sector. Governor KPK reiterated that innovation in science and technology can only be achieved through investments on research and development.

He also highlighted the agricultural potential of the province and ensured enhanced collaboration with PARC and other agricultural departments to promote high value crops like fruits and vegetables, dry fruits etc.

In his address, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali affirmed PARC unwavering commitment to transforming the agricultural landscape through the integration of modern technologies and innovative practices.

He asserted that research serves as a fundamental pillar for agricultural innovation, stating that without robust research initiatives, it would be impossible to address the increasing demands of a growing population.

Dr. Ali expressed his gratitude to the Governor for acknowledging the importance of science and technology in agriculture and underscored Pakistan’s rich natural resources and potential to significantly enhance its national economy. He stressed the necessity of collaboration among federal and provincial institutions, as well as the private sector, to effectively achieve the objective of ensuring food security nationwide

Dr. Ali’s exemplary contributions to agricultural research and innovation have been recognized through numerous prestigious awards, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz conferred by the Government of Pakistan and the Korean Presidential Award from the Government of South Korea. As a preeminent figure in the fields of agriculture and molecular biology, Dr. Ali has driven transformative advancements in the field. His influential leadership was pivotal in the establishment of the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), which has emerged as a key institution for high-tech agricultural research in Pakistan.

A pioneer in genome-based crop development, Dr. Ali has spearheaded initiatives such as the country’s first speed breeding facility and aeroponic facility to achieve self-sufficiency in nucleus seed potato production. Dr. Ali has also developed multiple climate-resilient crop varieties, including various high-yielding rice varieties and four banana varieties known for their productivity and extended shelf life.