Pakistan, Hong Kong emphasize strengthening economic, diplomatic relations

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), John K C Lee on Tuesday emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between two countries.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here, Aurangzeb during a call on meeting with Lee highlighted the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors, including finance, technology, and tourism.

He underlined the shared values and interests that bind the two regions and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening these ties further.

Minister Aurangzeb and Chief Executive Lee engaged in constructive dialogue on a range of topics, including economic collaboration, trade relations, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

The discussion aimed to foster closer ties and explore avenues for mutual growth and prosperity, the statement added.

On the occasion, K C Lee welcomed Aurangzeb’s visit and echoed the sentiment of enhancing collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

He acknowledged the significance of fostering strong partnerships to drive economic development, innovation, and cultural exchange, emphasizing the mutual benefits of such cooperation.

The meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Chief Executive John K C Lee exemplified the commitment of both parties to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for meaningful engagement across various sectors.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing, Khaleel Hashmi, and Consul General in Hong Kong, Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, were also present on the occasion.—APP