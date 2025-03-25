AGL69.44▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.82▼ -0.07 (0.00%)BOP11.09▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.94▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.93▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML44.51▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC130.99▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL44.94▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)FFL16.11▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC141.78▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.45▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)NBP76.2▼ -0.3 (0.00%)OGDC224.19▲ 6.02 (0.03%)PAEL45.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL10.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL185.48▲ 0.98 (0.01%)PRL36.91▼ -0.13 (0.00%)PTC23.69▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.74 (0.01%)TELE7.82▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.4▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)TRG66.14▼ -4.06 (-0.06%)UNITY28.72▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Pakistan's Hajj 2025 Schedule: Check Dates, Flight Details, and Airlines

Pakistans Hajj 2025 Schedule Check Dates Flight Details And Airlines
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Hajj 2025 operation is set to launch as pilgrims are looking to start flying in coming months for the annual pilgrimage.

Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that Hajj flight operations 2025 for Pakistani pilgrims will start from May 1, and the operation will span over 30 days, with the last flight scheduled to depart by end of May 2025.

Hajj 2025 Operation

For this year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj, with 89,000 pilgrims selected under the government scheme.

Five airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Saudi Airlines, will be involved in transporting the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The flight schedule is anticipated to be released by April 10, offering pilgrims ample time to make necessary preparations. Saudi government is also in final stages ahead of Hajj 2025 season, ensuring all necessary arrangements to provide pilgrims with exceptional services during their stay.

To assist pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued toll-free numbers for queries and guidance, providing an easy way for Pakistani pilgrims to contact officials if needed.

As preparations continue, the government aims to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for pilgrims, who will embark on one of the most sacred journeys of their lives.

Saudi Arabia declares Meningitis vaccine mandatory for Hajj 2025 pilgrims

Web Desk (Lahore)

