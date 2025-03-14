AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia reveals new age criteria for pilgrims!

Last Day For Hajj Applications Submission Today
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia has announced minimum age limit for performing this year’s Hajj.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has set 15 as the minimum age for performing Hajj in consideration of the health and safety of children, as outlined in a letter issued on Wednesday.

As far as the calculations are concerned, the age will be calculated from the date of birth listed in the pilgrim’s passport.

It has also been clarified that a child pilgrim who is 15 years old or a guardian accompanying them can replace a pre-registered pilgrim if necessary.

This new regulation would apply to all aspiring pilgrims whether applying through government or private tour operators.

Hajj 2025 Update: Pakistani govt imposes security checks for Expensive Hajj Packages

haider-ali

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Indian media leads terrorist support campaign during Jaffar Express hijacking: DG ISPR

  • Pakistan, Top News

DG ISPR, Balochistan CM Bugti address press conference on Jaffar Express Attack

  • Pakistan

NADRA Family Registration Certificate Fee in March 2025 [FRC Fee Update]

  • Pakistan

Sindh govt launches job portal for youth across province

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer