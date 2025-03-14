Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia reveals new age criteria for pilgrims!

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia has announced minimum age limit for performing this year’s Hajj.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has set 15 as the minimum age for performing Hajj in consideration of the health and safety of children, as outlined in a letter issued on Wednesday.

As far as the calculations are concerned, the age will be calculated from the date of birth listed in the pilgrim’s passport.

It has also been clarified that a child pilgrim who is 15 years old or a guardian accompanying them can replace a pre-registered pilgrim if necessary.

This new regulation would apply to all aspiring pilgrims whether applying through government or private tour operators.