Saudi Arabia Hajj visa update for Pakistani pilgrims [Details Inside]

LAHORE – The process of obtaining a Saudi Arabia visa for upcoming Hajj 2025 has been initiated in Pakistan as pilgrims have been directed to upload necessary documents through Pak Hajj App.

Pilgrims have been instructed to upload a copy of their passport and other details on the “Pak Hajj App.” A passport-sized photograph with a white background must also be uploaded on the app.

Pilgrims have been advised to update the “Pak Hajj App” and upload their data after doing so. They can upload their data by visiting the passport scanning link on the app.

Deadline to Upload the Documents

Authorities have instructed all pilgrims to upload the required documents by March 22 so their applications could be forwarded to visa process.

Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 179,200 to Pakistan for Hajj 2025. The Hajj quota has been divided with a ratio of 50:50 between the government and private Hajj schemes.

Under the Government Hajj Scheme, the traditional long stay will be of 38 to 42 days, and the short stay will be 20 to 25 days. He said each organized private Hajj group must consist of at least 2,000 pilgrims as per Saudi regulations.

The cost for the Government Hajj Scheme for 2025 is expected to range between 1,075,000 to 1,175,000 rupees, while the additional cost for the sacrifice will be 55,000 rupees.